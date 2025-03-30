Positive developments” on Cyprus issue in Geneva have sent a positive message, says Chinese Ambassador

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Cyprus, Liu Yantao, described, on Friday, the developments of the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format that took place in Geneva as “positive”, noting that they sent a positive message to the world.

“The Chinese side fully supports a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of relevant UN resolutions and under the framework of bizonal, bicommunal federation”, he said, noting that specific confidence building measures help create a sound atmosphere for the resumption of talks.

Speaking in a seminar titled “The two Sessions: Democracy, development and diplomacy of China”, held by the European University Cyprus, Liu said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, the two countries have adhered to mutual respect, mutual understanding, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, with the relationship elevated in 2021 to a strategic partnership.

“The two countries continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, with the one-China principle and the one-Cyprus principle standing as unshakeable rock”, he said.

He said that China stands ready to work with Cyprus to further deepen the strategic partnership, strengthen cooperation across political, economic, trade, educational, cultural and subnational fields, and ensure that the friendship between the two countries will grow.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

China’s Two Sessions

———–

The Ambassador presented the results of two Sessions, one of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the top political advisory body of China, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultive Conference (CPPCC), that concluded on March 11.

The Ambassador focused his presentation on democracy, economic and technological development, and diplomacy, describing the process of the two Sessions as “a concrete example of China’s true and vibrant democracy”. With 3000 NPC deputies and over 2000 CPCCC members participating at the two Sessions, authors of the Government Work Report solicited nearly 4,000 pieces of feedback from departments and organisations and collected over two million online suggestions from the public, proposing a series of measures, he noted.

China’s development

———

Liu said that the Chinese economy has demonstrated both stability and progress, maintaining a sustained positive trajectory. In 2024, China’s GDP reached nearly 18 trillion euros, with a growth of 5% and a contribution to global growth at around 30%.

For 2025, he said that the country’s economic growth target is set at around 5%. “We will implement more proactive and effective macro policies, further intensify counter-cyclical adjustments, and introduce new incremental policies when necessary to provide robust support for sustained economic recovery and stable growth”, he said.

Regarding China’s advancements in technological and industrial innovation, he said that in 2024 China surpassed the annual production of 13 million EVs, had the first-ever sample collection from the far side of the moon, while DeepSeek, a new AI tool, gained traction.

Moreover, he said that, according to data, China’s total research and development expenditure reached last year 450 billion dollars, up 8.3%, while the country leads the world in the number of invention patents.

The Ambassador underlined that, with its development achievements, China has increasingly invested in the people, allocating more funds and resources with a more equitable manner. “The essence of Chinese modernization lies in human-centered modernization”, he said, noting that this year China aims to create more than 12 million new urban jobs, to further raise subsidies for basic medical insurance and public health services and will make an effort to build comfortable, eco-friendly and smart quality homes.

He stressed that China remains committed to opening-up in an international landscape marked by rising unilateralism. He noted that the country will continue to improve its business environment. He mentioned that just today, President Xi met with global business leaders in Beijing and stressed that China presents vast development opportunities, promising market prospects, stable policy expectations and a secure environment for foreign business to invest.

Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs implementation, he said that “a wrong turn” by just one country damages the whole world and threatens human progress. “We hope that President Trump will stop these policies in the face of resistance”, he said, adding that the implementation of tariffs has already been met with global condemnation.

Adding that the USA try to wage a trade war not only against China, he said that “we are prepared” and that China has taken into account the complicated international situation, when setting the target of 5% GDP growth for 2025. “We don’t hope to see a tariff or trade war, and we hope that if it is only initiated by one country, it will not last long”, he said, noting that “only when we work together can we ensure the fairness of the market and smooth functioning of the supply chain”.

China’s stance on peace

———-

Ambassador Liu highlighted President Xi Jinping’s vision for building a community with a shared future for mankind as the overarching goal of its foreign policy. To advance this vision, President Xi has further proposed the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization initiative, for peace, development and cooperation.

Additionally, he noted that China upholds the international order centered on multilateralism and based on the UN-centered system. The country actively advocates for greater democracy in international relations, promotes an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

On Ukraine, he said that President Xi had put forward four points on what must be done, shortly after the eruption of the conflict. He had said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be upheld, the legitimate security concerns of all parties must be taken seriously and all efforts conducive to peace must be supported, he noted. “We call on all relevant parties to establish a balance, effective, and sustainable security framework as soon as possible, to ensure lasting peace and stability in Europe,” the Ambassador said.

Asked to comment on the meeting in Paris regarding Ukraine, and whether China has been aiding Russia, he said that China has been promoting a ceasefire. “We haven’t added fuel to the fire” but we have been working hard with both sides to reach a solution, he added.

He also noted that China is not the only country buying Russian oil and gas and added that his country cannot buy all the oil it needs from the US, because it will be too expensive. He described the accusations that China supports Russia as “misguiding”.

Furthermore, he said that both Ukraine and the EU have been the victims of this war, noting that the six rounds of EU sanctions against Russia have been damaging the EU itself as well, and called for the European countries to reflect on why this has happened.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said that China has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. “We have actively engaged in efforts to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians and provide humanitarian assistance”, he said, adding that China promotes a comprehensive, just and lasting political resolution to the Palestinian issue, with the two-state solution as the fundamental path forward.