Parking enforcement officer numbers set to rise in Enfield

Enfield Council welcomes the increase in parking and traffic penalty charges which will be introduced throughout London from 7 April 2025.

Revenue from penalty charge notices (PCNs) helps cover the cost of running the service, including Civil Enforcement Officers (CEO) who patrol the borough to clamp down on illegal parking.

Enfield Council’s enforcement contractor NSL, has started to recruit 16 additional CEOs and to increase the amount of time they spend patrolling Enfield’s streets either on foot, in vehicles or on mopeds. More officers will work extended hours during the evenings and bank holidays to ensure drivers park safely and respectfully.

Any surplus revenue raised by PCNs is reinvested in traffic and transport schemes, and contributes to the funding of concessionary fares, such as the Freedom Pass.

Enfield Council’s cabinet member for Transport and Waste, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “The majority of drivers abide by the rules and will therefore not feel any impact at all. The charges are in place to make our roads safer, reduce congestion and to keep the borough moving and most drivers respect that. For those who park in cycle lanes, stop on zig-zag markings, park on the footway blocking pedestrian access and on yellow lines so that the waste teams cannot access roads to empty bins – you have been warned. We are going to have more officers patrolling our streets and they will issue you with a PCN if you are found breaking the rules.

“We will also continue to jointly lobby the government with other London councils for a change in rules which restricts us from using CCTV for general parking enforcement except in certain cases such as red routes, bus stops or school keep-clear markings. PCNs for parking offences can only generally be issued by enforcement officers who are present at the time of the offence*. This restriction is, in our opinion, counterproductive and we would ask the government and the Mayor of London to revisit this as a matter of urgency, to help our borough become safer and ease congestion.”

The rise in charges announced by London Councils on 17 March will be the first increase to PCN levels since 2011. PCNs are seen to deter inconsiderate parking, obstructions and will help make London’s streets clearer and safer.

Visit our parking page to read about the new PCN fees throughout London. The fees were agreed by the London Councils Transport and Environment Committee, approved by the Mayor of London and there was no objection from the Secretary of State for Transport. All 32 London boroughs and the City of London will introduce the increased fees.

PCNs are issued when motorists do not follow parking, bus lane and moving traffic regulations. Not following the regulations can lead to congestion and safety issues. It also affects how other road users travel and access public transport services in London and can be dangerous.

PCNs are only issued to motorists who the authority believe has failed to comply with parking and traffic regulations. It is not a tax or charge on every motorist in London. There are over two billion car journeys a year in the capital, 99.55% of which do not result in a penalty charge. For the 0.45% that do, anyone who wishes to can challenge it with the authority concerned and ultimately can appeal any decision with the independent Adjudicator at London Tribunals.

The capital is split into roads controlled by London boroughs and those controlled by Transport for London (TfL). TfL has similar responsibilities to London boroughs for setting penalty charges on their own roads – the Transport for London Route Network (TLRN). In 2022, following a consultation in 2021, TfL increased parking, bus lane and moving traffic penalty charges on the roads they manage from £130 to £160.

London boroughs’ parking penalties at the higher level will increase by £30 to:

£160 (Band A) reduced to £80 if paid within 14 days from the date of issue of the Penalty Charge Notice.

£140 (Band B) reduced to £70 if paid within 14 days from the date of issue of the Penalty Charge Notice.

Parking penalties at the lower level will increase by £30 to:

£110 (Band A) reduced to £55 if paid within 14 days from the date of issue of the Penalty Charge Notice.

£90 (Band B) reduced to £45 if paid within 14 days from the date of issue of the Penalty Charge Notice.

Bus Lane and Moving Traffic contraventions will also increase by £30 as of the above date to:

Penalty for contraventions of bus lane regulations – £160

Penalty for moving traffic contraventions – £160

These penalties are also reduced by 50% if paid within the discount period.

Additional Parking Fees:

Release fee from wheel clamp = £100 from £70

Release fee from car pound = £280 from £200

Daily storage fee = £55 per day from £40 per day

Disposal fee = £100 from £70.

* Deregulation Act 2015