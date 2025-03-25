Parents of Samuel Winter pay tribute to him following conviction – London

The following tribute has been issued by British Transport Police on behalf of Samuel’s parents. They said:

“We have lost our gentle, hugely compassionate, funny, intelligent and hard-working son Sam because of this entirely unprovoked and horrific assault.

“We would do anything and give everything to have Sam back with us. But he’s gone for the rest of our lives.

“The pain of his loss is almost unbearable for us, his wider family, many friends and all the people in his community, whom he loved to help through his physiotherapy, service and personal generosity.

“We thank God, however, that his death isn’t the end for us. We’ll be reunited with Sam in heaven. There we’ll have eternity to enjoy his company and all he is and does in the presence of our eternally loving, heavenly Father.

“That reality gives us huge hope today and will do tomorrow, until we’re all together again in heaven. When we welcome God into our lives, our loving relationships are forever.

“Whilst we thank all those in the British Transport Police and Crown Prosecution Service who’ve worked so hard to bring justice in this terrible situation, this verdict isn’t a pleasure for us. We have unconditionally forgiven Rakeem. As followers of Jesus, we know this is the only way to freedom, peace and well-being in our hearts – to not harbour anger or bitterness.

“We and many others who knew and loved Sam, are inspired to make this world a better place by welcoming Holy Spirit to be with us and loving one another with the love He brings – just like Sam did and God wants us all to do. We welcome you to join us in doing the same.”

A man has been convicted of the manslaughter of Samuel Winter, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Rakeem Miles, 23, of East Street in Southwark, was convicted of manslaughter at Inner London Crown Court on 21 March. A sentencing date has been set for 8 May at Inner London Crown Court.

The court heard how, on Thursday 22 August 2024, at around 9.30pm, 28-year-old Samuel arrived at the station having travelled on the eastbound jubilee line. Miles had also been travelling on the same service, however he and Samuel were in different carriages and had not interacted.

As Samuel exited the station, he walked up the escalator, brushing past Miles before continuing to walk. Miles reached for Samuel who continued to walk ahead while Miles remained in the same spot.

Samuel passed through the barrier line and headed out of the exit stairs, with Miles following a few seconds later, shouting after him. Miles then reached out to Samuel, grabbing him from behind, ripping his top in two as he pulled Samuel to face him and punched him once in the head before leaving him collapsed on the stairs.

Paramedics attended and Samuel received CPR before he was taken to hospital with a critical brain injury. Meanwhile, BTP had been made aware and an investigation was launched. Following overnight enquiries, it was discovered that Miles had used the same card to top up his Oyster card in a shop near the station the day before.

Officers investigating attended the shop on the morning of 23 August when a member of staff informed them Miles had just left the shop. He was found outside and arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Sadly, on the evening of Saturday 24 August, Samuel died at hospital with his family by his side.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “This was a truly tragic incident where one person’s actions and one punch has changed the lives of Samuel’s family forever. Samuel’s family described him as gentle and kind, and he will be sorely missed by all those who love him. I hope this outcome helps to bring them some peace and we reiterate our requests to give the family privacy at such a difficult time.

“It only took one punch from Miles to end Samuel’s life and forever change the lives of those around him. He showed no remorse for his action, leaving Samuel at the station and continuing on with his evening. The quick-time and thorough investigation by the teams involved meant Miles was identified and apprehended quickly. There is zero tolerance for violence on the railway and I’m glad to see this conviction.”