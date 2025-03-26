Palmers Green,Enfield pickpocket who followed a pensioner out of a bank and stole the £6,000 she had just withdrawn has been jailed

A pickpocket who followed a pensioner out of a bank and stole the £6,000 she had just withdrawn has been jailed for nine weeks.

Tinka Dinkova, 22, of Empire Avenue in Edmonton, was one of two women who followed the elderly lady around Uxbridge town centre on June 10 last year.

They had just seen the victim withdraw £6,000 from a bank and managed to then remove the money from her bag without her realising.

Police said the two women were in town “purely to steal” and followed the victim around multiple stores for nearly half an hour before seizing their opportunity.

At Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, Dinkova was jailed for nine weeks and told to pay £154 in costs.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We want to remind the public that should you need to withdraw a large amount of money, please do go straight home after doing so and do not continue shopping.”