One week on – Appeal for information following murder in Hatfield

One week after a murder investigation was launched following the death of a man in Hatfield, detectives are appealing for further information.

At 1.11pm on Sunday (23 March), officers were called following reports of an altercation involving two males near Parkhouse Court. A man aged in his 20’s sustained stab wounds and sadly died at the scene.

Officers, alongside specialist units, attended the scene and police cordons were put in place.

Three arrests have been made so far in relation to the investigation, which detectives in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are carrying out.

On Tuesday 25 March 16-year-old boy from Hatfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons was arrested and subsequently charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old boy from Hatfield was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday (27 March), he has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail while enquiries are continuing.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this very difficult time, and they are being supported by our specialist officers as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Enquiries are continuing in the area, and as part of our investigation you may see a police presence during the afternoon of today (Sunday 30 March), this is completely routine.

“As we have now approached a week since the murder investigation was launched, I’d like to take this time to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened, to contact police.

“Even if you have contacted us already, if you have anything further to offer, it may crucially support our investigation.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Caponier.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.