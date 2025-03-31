Omonia v New Salamis veterans Danny Bailey Fundraising Match

Event: Danny Bailey Fundraising Match

Date: Fri 11th April 2025

Omonia XI

New Salamis XI

Venue: @CVS Van Hire Stadium

Coles Park N17 7JP

(3G astro)

Kick off:7:45pm

Meet & Greet:7pm

Playing Colours:

Parking on site

For the past two years, our beloved Danny Bailey has been quietly battling prostate cancer. Last year, Danny underwent surgery and treatment that doctors hoped would give him the all-clear. Unfortunately, recent tests revealed that the cancer has spread, and he has now been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

We are coming together to support Danny in his fight and give him the best possible chance.

Danny used to play in the KOPA League for New Salamis and managed Pantel and Omonia.

Danny has dedicated his entire life to giving back—both on and off the pitch. As a former professional footballer for Exeter City and Fulham, he knows what it means to push through challenges. But his biggest impact has been beyond his playing career.

Danny founded Interwood Football Academy, with his late brother Trevor Bailey where he has mentored and shaped the futures of countless young players. Through his unwavering dedication, he has helped guide many to professional careers, instilling values of discipline, resilience, and passion. He has also been a proud ambassador for the football industry, using his platform to inspire and uplift others.

Now, Danny needs our support. We are raising funds to take him to a renowned clinic in the USA for specialised treatment that could give him a fighting chance.

We are also raising funds to provide Danny with the opportunity to utilise alternative treatments, equipment and supplements.

They also have have a go fuňd me page link below

https://gofund.me/30299b71