Nominations are now open for the Inspiration ALL Awards for 2025/26 in Barnet.

Nominations are now open for the InspirationALL Awards for 2025/26. These awards seek to recognise the inspiring work and accomplishments of women in Barnet.
Do you know a woman or girl in Barnet who is making a difference in our community? You can nominate a women or girl by completing our nomination form https://bit.ly/43sDZBk .
Applications close on Friday 9 May 2025.
Find out more about the categories and this year’s winners at by visiting https://bit.ly/3FmuUA7
