New HMO licensing scheme in Enfield to improve rental standards

This scheme means that landlords with HMOs – properties where three or four people from different households live together and share facilities – will need to get a licence.

The aim of this scheme is to improve the quality and management of shared housing in Enfield, ensuring that private renters have safe and well-run homes. It will work alongside the existing mandatory HMO licensing system.

The scheme will help the Council maintain high property standards, crackdown on bad landlords, and address issues like antisocial behaviour and overcrowding, which will protect both tenants and the wider community.

The scheme started in September 2020, and since then, it has made a real difference in improving housing conditions and tenant safety in Enfield’s private rented sector.

Over 1,200 HMO licence applications have been received, with more than 1,100 licences granted, making sure landlords follow key property standards.

Before a licence is granted, the Council inspects every HMO. The inspections showed that 70% of the properties needed help to meet safety and housing standards, including issues like fire and electrical safety, damp, and overcrowding.

The Council has also served over 350 legal notices and taken action against 13 landlords for licensing and housing rule violations. They’ve also imposed fines to tackle poor property conditions and management.

Cllr Susan Erbil, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning, and Regulatory Services, said: “Everyone deserves a safe and decent home. Renewing the HMO Licensing Scheme is a key step in continuing to improve housing standards in Enfield.

“Licensing makes sure landlords are responsible for their properties, and that tenants have secure, well-managed homes. This scheme will help us keep up the progress we’ve made in the past five years, protecting tenants and the wider community.”

With more people renting privately in Enfield, the Council is committed to ensuring everyone has access to good-quality housing. The new scheme will start on September 1, 2025, and will apply to all areas in the borough.

Click here for further details on the HMO licensing scheme.