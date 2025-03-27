Networking event between Cypriots in the City and Polish City Club

On 11 March 2025, Cypriots in the City (CITC), the largest and fastest-growing network of professional Cypriots in the UK, organised a networking event with the Polish City Club (PCC). High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK, Dr Kyriacos Kouros, hosted the event at the Cyprus High Commission. The event brought together 100 Cypriot and Polish professionals, marking an exciting milestone for both communities.

The evening began with a warm opening speech by the Cyprus High Commissioner; he welcomed guests and highlighted the long-standing relationship between Cyprus and Poland, emphasizing how the historical and cultural ties continue to shape the collaborative efforts between the two countries today.

Phanos Theophanous (President CITC), Ioanna Solomonides and Emili Gavrielides (Youth Committee CITC), gave a presentation that included the rich history, thriving economy, and vibrant culture of Cyprus for the benefit of PCC members.

Rafal Libera, President of the PCC, gave a presentation on Poland and its history, and gave an overview of the growing economic opportunities in Poland, emphasizing the remarkable economic growth it has experienced since 1989.

Attendees gained valuable knowledge about the promising outlooks for both countries, along with opportunities for collaboration, investment and growth.

Margarita Michael, Officer at Invest Cyprus, which is the National Investment Promotion Agency of Cyprus, presented opportunities available for foreign direct investment in Cyprus in a wide range of sectors such as technology, tourism and real estate.

Following the presentations, the guests participated in a lively networking session where Cypriot and Polish professionals had the opportunity to network and exchange ideas.