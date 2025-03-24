Murder investigation launched after death of man in Hatfield

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Hatfield.

At 1.11pm today (Sunday 23 March), officers were called following reports of an altercation involving two males near Parkhouse Court.

One of those males, a man aged in his 20s, sustained stab wounds and sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Officers, alongside specialist units, are at the scene as enquiries continue. No arrests have been made at this time and police cordons remain in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you saw what happened, or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact police.

“I appreciate the nature of this incident is concerning. We have additional patrols in the area, and if you have any concerns please do speak to our officers. Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Caponier.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.