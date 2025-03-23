Multi-agency operation in Herts tackles commercial vehicles operating illegally

A multi-agency operation was held in East Herts on Wednesday (19 March) as part of continuing efforts to tackle commercial vehicles that may be operating illegally.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), Road Policing Unit (RPU) and Intervention Teams were joined by the Environment Agency to conduct Operation Agrarian on the A602.

Commercial vehicles travelling on surrounding roads were stopped and directed to Ware Recycling Centre in Westmill Road to be assessed for correct documentation and licenses, as well as roadworthiness.

Inspector Mitch Johns, who led the operation, said: “Operation Agrarian is a proactive operation working with partner agencies to keep our roads safer. We check commercial vehicles to ensure that they are legal for driving licences, MOTs and insurance and to make sure they possess waste carrying licences should they be carrying waste. Operations such as this allow us to stop and check many vehicles to detect any criminality which may be occurring, proactively gather intelligence about who is travelling through the area, as well as detecting and preventing crimes such as fly-tipping.”

During the operation, 50 vehicles were stopped in just under three hours and a number of offences were identified:

Two vehicles were seized.One Prohibition Notice (PG9) issued.Two vehicles with no MOT.One vehicle with no insurance.One vehicle with tyre defect.Two vehicles with insecure loads.Four vehicles with number plate issues.One vehicle with light issues.One vehicle with illegally tinted windows.One vehicle with no tax.One vehicle with no Waste Carrier Licence.

Inspector Mitch Johns continued: “This was a successful operation in partnership with the Environment Agency, and we also had the National Farmers Union in attendance to observe the operation, as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

“I’d like to add my thanks to Hertfordshire County Council for letting us utilise Ware Recycling Centre as a base for the operation.”