Movie Icons

1939: The Apex of Hollywood’s Golden Age

The year 1939 is often described as the pinnacle of Hollywood’s “Golden Age,” a period generally spanning the late 1920s to the early 1950s. This era was marked by unparalleled advancements in cinematic artistry, narrative sophistication, technological innovation, and an unparalleled production of timeless classics.

Among all the years during this illustrious period, 1939 stands apart as the most exceptional for the sheer volume of high-quality films released and their enduring influence on popular culture and the craft of filmmaking.

From sweeping epics like Gone with the Wind to whimsical fantasies like The Wizard of Oz, 1939 represents a year when Hollywood reached the zenith of its creative and industrial powers. The convergence of immense talent – both in front of and behind the camera – combined with a booming studio system, an increasingly sophisticated audience, and advancements in technology, ensured that this year would resonate through cinematic history for generations to come.

1. A Year of Unparalleled Cinematic Achievements

The most compelling reason 1939 is celebrated as Hollywood’s golden year is the staggering list of enduring classic films that were released. Among them are:

Gone with the Wind: Directed by Victor Fleming, this Civil War epic is one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on Margaret Mitchell’s bestselling novel, it became a cultural phenomenon. Winning eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, its vivid Technicolor cinematography, massive scale, and unforgettable performances by Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable cemented its status as a masterpiece.

The Wizard of Oz: Also directed by Victor Fleming (a testament to his creative prowess), this beloved fantasy film dazzled audiences with its use of Technicolor, enchanting musical numbers, and Judy Garland’s career-defining performance. Its cultural legacy is unmatched, with songs like “Over the Rainbow” and its timeless message of hope and self-discovery.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington: Frank Capra’s stirring political drama features James Stewart as an idealistic senator who confronts corruption in Washington. Its potent blend of optimism and cynicism resonated deeply with Depression-era audiences and remains one of the most iconic films of the era.

Stagecoach: John Ford’s masterful Western revitalised a genre that had been languishing in mediocrity. Featuring John Wayne in his breakout role, it elevated the Western to a respected cinematic form with its complex characters, dramatic tension, and sweeping visuals of Monument Valley.

Wuthering Heights: William Wyler’s haunting adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel starred Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon. Its gothic atmosphere and romantic intensity captured the novel’s essence, earning it an Academy Award for Cinematography.

Dark Victory: A poignant melodrama starring Bette Davis in one of her most celebrated performances. The story of a woman facing terminal illness struck an emotional chord with audiences and critics alike.

Other standout films of 1939 include Ninotchka (a romantic comedy starring Greta Garbo), Goodbye, Mr. Chips, Destry Rides Again, Gunga Din, Love Affair, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Of Mice and Men. Together, these films represent an extraordinary variety of genres, tones, and themes, offering something for every audience.

2. The Peak of the Studio System

The 1930s were dominated by the studio system, a highly organized method of film production in which major studios controlled nearly every aspect of filmmaking. By 1939, this system was at its peak, enabling studios to produce films of remarkable quality and consistency. Each major studio specialised in certain types of films:

MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) was known for its opulence and prestige pictures like Gone with the Wind.

Warner Bros. excelled in socially conscious dramas like Dark Victory and patriotic fare like The Adventures of Robin Hood.

20th Century Fox had a reputation for historical dramas and literary adaptations, such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

RKO Pictures produced stylish musicals with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and romantic comedies like Love Affair.

Paramount Pictures specialised in sophisticated comedies, exemplified by Ninotchka.

These studios operated as well-oiled machines, nurturing a vast pool of talented directors, writers, actors, and technicians. The studio system provided resources and stability that allowed filmmakers to experiment within certain boundaries while ensuring high production values.

The studio system also capitalised on the “star system,” where actors were groomed and promoted as larger-than-life figures.

The year 1939 saw many of Hollywood’s greatest stars at the height of their powers, including:

Clark Gable (Gone with the Wind), Vivien Leigh (Gone with the Wind), Judy Garland (The Wizard of Oz), Bette Davis (Dark Victory), James Stewart (Mr. Smith Goes to Washington), John Wayne (Stagecoach), Greta Garbo (Ninotchka), Laurence Olivier (Wuthering Heights), Errol Flynn (Robin Hood), Tyrone Power (Jesse James), The Women (Joan Crawford), Young Mr Lincoln (Henry Fonda), Gunga Din (Cary Grant) and Beau Geste (Gary Cooper).

These stars became cultural icons, embodying the dreams and aspirations of audiences around the world.

3. Artistic and Technological Innovation

The use of Technicolor reached new heights in 1939, with films like Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz showcasing its potential to create vivid, emotionally resonant imagery. While colour films had been around since the 1920s, 1939 marked a turning point where Technicolor became integral to storytelling, enhancing the visual experience and capturing the imagination of audiences.

Advances in Cinematic Storytelling – The films of 1939 demonstrated a remarkable maturity in storytelling, featuring complex characters, nuanced performances, and sophisticated themes. Gone with the Wind, for example, tackled themes of love, loss, racism and resilience against the backdrop of the Civil War, while Mr. Smith Goes to Washington explored the challenges of maintaining integrity in the face of political corruption.

Innovative Filmmaking Techniques – Directors like John Ford, Victor Fleming, and Frank Capra employed groundbreaking techniques that would influence future generations of filmmakers. John Ford’s use of Monument Valley in Stagecoach set a standard for location shooting in Westerns, while the visual effects in The Wizard of Oz pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved onscreen.

4. A World on the Brink of War

By 1939, the world was on the cusp of World War II. In Europe, tensions were escalating following Germany’s invasion of Poland, and in America, the Great Depression lingered despite signs of economic recovery. In this turbulent environment, Hollywood played a vital role in providing escapism, hope, and inspiration.

Films like The Wizard of Oz offered audiences a sense of wonder and optimism, while others, such as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, reflected the anxieties and aspirations of the time. The cinema of 1939 balanced entertainment with social commentary, resonating deeply with audiences facing uncertainty about the future.

The Golden Age of Escapism – Movies provided an affordable form of entertainment during the Depression era, and by 1939, Hollywood had mastered the art of creating films that transported audiences to other worlds. Whether through the romanticised grandeur of Gone with the Wind or the magical land of Oz, these films offered viewers an escape from the hardships of daily life.

5. Critical and Commercial Success

The films of 1939 were not only critically acclaimed but also commercially successful. Gone with the Wind, for instance, became the highest-grossing film of all time (adjusted for inflation) and remains a cultural touchstone. Many other films from that year, such as The Wizard of Oz and Stagecoach, achieved box office success while earning critical praise for their artistry and innovation.

The Academy Awards – The 12th Academy Awards, held in 1940, highlighted the incredible quality of films released in 1939. Gone with the Wind dominated the ceremony, winning eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Nominees for Best Picture:

Gone With the Wind – Winner

Dark Victory

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Love Affair

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Ninotchka

Of Mice and Men

The Wizard of Oz

Wuthering Heights

Nominees for Best Actor:

Robert Donat – Winner

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Clark Gable

Gone With the Wind

Laurence Olivier

Wuthering Heights

Mickey Rooney

Babes in Arms

James Stewart

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Nominees for Best Actress:

Vivien Leigh – Winner

Gone With the Wind

Bette Davis

Dark Victory

Irene Dunne

Love Affair

Greta Garbo

Ninotchka

Greer Garson

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

First African American Oscar Winner: Hattie McDaniel (1893 – 1952) was an African-American actress, singer-songwriter, and comedian. For her role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first African American to win an Oscar. She has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 1975, and in 2006 became the first black Oscar winner honoured with a U.S. postage stamp.

6. Legacy of 1939

The impact of the films released in 1939 is still felt today. Many of these movies remain cultural touchstones, studied in film schools, celebrated by critics, and cherished by audiences worldwide. The enduring popularity of films like The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind underscores their timeless appeal and their role in shaping the language of cinema.

Moreover, 1939 set a benchmark for cinematic excellence that filmmakers continue to aspire to. The year is often cited as a reminder of the transformative power of film and its ability to capture the imagination, reflect societal values, and leave a lasting impact on culture.

1939 is considered the golden year of Hollywood for good reason. The convergence of artistic mastery, technological innovation, and cultural resonance resulted in a year that produced an unparalleled number of classic films. These movies not only entertained and inspired audiences of their time but also laid the foundation for modern cinema, proving that film could be both an art form and a powerful means of storytelling.

Even over 80 years later, the films of 1939 continue to captivate and influence, ensuring that this extraordinary year remains an enduring symbol of Hollywood’s golden age.

Source: oscars.org, imdb.com, en.wikipedia.org

Image: Golden Years Collection (1939) warnerbros.com