More than 5,000 tickets for EuroBasket games in Cyprus sold on Friday

More than 5,000 tickets were sold on Friday night, within the first hours of the individual ticket sales for the fifteen matches of Group C of FIBA EuroBasket 2025, which will take place at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol from August 28 to September 4.

The group has been dubbed the “Group of Death” due to the strong teams drawn to compete in Cyprus and the big-name players set to step on the court, which has driven high ticket demand, organisers said in a press release on Saturday.

In addition to the Greece and Cyprus game bundles, which were already sold in previous months, the public still has the opportunity to buy tickets for the fifteen games through more.com.

Following the March 27 draw by FIBA, Cyprus will host games starring Spain, the reigning champions, coached by Sergio Scariolo, featuring Panathinaikos star Juancho Hernangomez, Greece, coached by Vassilis Spanoulis, with star players like Kostas Sloukas, Kostas Papanikolaou, Georgios Papagiannis, and the world’s best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Italy, led by Simone Fontecchio of the Detroit Pistons, Georgia, featuring Toko Shengelia (Virtus Bologna), Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs), Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Jusuf Nurkic (Charlotte Hornets) and Dzanan Musa (Real Madrid), and Cyprus.