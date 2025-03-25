Millennium Gardens fountain in Cuffley removed over safety concerns

The fountain in the Millennium Gardens in Cuffley has been removed following significant health and safety concerns of legionella contamination.

The fountain became a health and safety hazard after the water in the base of the fountain was not draining away.

It was reported in the Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council monthly magazine that the council decided to remove the water feature after a specialist survey suggested it would cost over £2,000 to repair and maintain the fountain for just the next 12 months.

It was also noted that there were concerns relating to legionella contamination, alongside other safety considerations, before warmer weather brought further risk to residents.

The fountain was removed at the agreed cost of £1,990, and in its place, the council has repaved the area to blend with the current design.