Man dies following a shooting in Tottenham

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a man in Tottenham.

Police were called to an address in Waverley Road, N17 at 20:45hrs on Thursday, 20 March following reports that two men had been shot.

Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated one man, aged 27, for a gunshot wound to the head and another man, aged 26, for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the 27-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.

His family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who leads policing in Tottenham, said: “Two men were shot on a residential street last night, with one man sadly losing his life. We recognise the impact this will have on the local community. We have multiple officers patrolling the area today, aiming to obtain key evidence and provide reassurance to you.

“At this early stage in the investigation, we have not made any arrests. Please do not let this worry you. We have a highly experienced team of investigators making urgent enquiries to find out who committed this act.

“I will now ask for anyone who was in the area, past 20:00hrs last night, to please contact police if you heard or saw something suspicious. Your knowledge is crucial to us, and it may help us locate the suspects. Please do the right thing and come forward, you will be supported.”

The 26-year-old man remains in hospital, we await an update on his condition.

A crime scene is in place and will remain until further notice.

Enquiries are on-going.

If you know, or have any information then please come forward to police by stating CAD7426/20March or to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, your identity will be protected.