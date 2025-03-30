Man charged with series of violent robberies in north London

Met detectives have charged a man following an investigation into a series of robberies in north London.

There have been 11 reports of people, 10 women and one man, being assaulted during robberies in the Lower Edmonton area between December 2024 and March 2025.

Following enquiries by the North Area’s Robbery Focus Unit, Daniel Shengezi, 24 (30.11.00), of Wyldfield Gardens, Enfield, was charged on Thursday, 27 March with nine counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court later today (Thursday, 27 March.)

Detective Sergeant Gareth Starr, from the robbery investigation team in north London, said: “We know these reports have caused concern in the area. Today’s charge is a significant development and I hope it provides some reassurance.”