Major disruption as Heathrow closed all day after nearby fire causes power outage

Heathrow Airport will be closed all day Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation that supplies it with power

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, warns of “significant disruption” over the coming days and tells passengers not to travel “under any circumstances” until it reopens

At least 1,351 flights to and from the airport in west London could be cancelled today, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24

The implications will stretch far wider than Heathrow, and could impact flights much further afield, writes our transport correspondent

The fire at the substation in Hayes has left more than 4,900 homes without power and 150 people were evacuated from surrounding properties

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters responded to a fire at an electrical substation on Nestles Avenue in Hayes.

A transformer within the substation was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “This was a very visible and significant incident, and our firefighters worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible.

“Thanks to their efforts and coordinated multi-agency response, we successfully contained the fire and prevented further spread.

“We will maintain a presence at the scene throughout the day, assisting the National Grid as they assess the site.

“The fire has caused a widespread power outage, affecting many homes, local businesses, and Heathrow Airport. While power has been restored to some properties, we continue to work closely with our partners to minimise disruption.

“Firefighters safely evacuated 29 people from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon was established, with around 150 people evacuated.

“Due to the significant smoke, we strongly advise local residents to keep their windows and doors closed, as some smoke will remain for a number of hours today. Scientific advisors will also be on-site this morning to conduct further assessments and monitor the air quality.

“Our Control Officers handled more than 200 emergency calls, providing guidance and reassurance to the public.

“As the morning progresses, disruption is expected to continue, and we urge people to avoid the area whenever possible.”

The Brigade was called at 2323 and crews from Hayes, Heathrow, Hillingdon, Southall and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene. The fire was under control by 0628.

The Brigade’s fire investigators are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service on the investigation into the cause of the fire.

