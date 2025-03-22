Larnaca – Heathrow British Airways’ flights carried out normally on Saturday

British Airways’ flights from Larnaca to London Heathrow Airport, and vice versa, are conducted normally on Saturday.

According to information by Hermes Airports, the operator of both Larnaka International Airport and Pafos International Airport, six British Airways flights are scheduled for Saturday—three arriving and three departing from Larnaca Airport. A British Airways flight from Larnaca Airport to the British capital’s airport departed shortly after 8:00 in the morning local time.

Moreover, two British Airways flights, one arriving and one departing from Paphos Airport will also be conducted as scheduled.

On Friday, due to the closure of Heathrow Airport caused by a power outage following a fire, a total of four British Airways flights to and from Larnaca were canceled.