Kleftiko-a-Go-Go transforms family feasting at home 

Family feasting has never tasted so good. Delivered UK wide, direct to your door, this traditional Greek feast is a whole shoulder of the finest lamb and potatoes.

It’s food of the Gods, the stuff of myth and legend!

Kleftiko-a-Go-Go is the country’s only dedicated oven-ready Kleftiko delivery service specialising in slow-cooked, melt-in-the-mouth lamb Kleftiko. The brand offers a hassle free way to enjoy authentic Greek feasting without hours of prep in the kitchen.

It’s the healthy delivery.

Kleftiko-a-Go-Go is the brainchild of Dino Charalambous, TV Director of BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen Live & ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning, amongst other primetime shows. He believes, “You can’t buy back time – but you can spend it better. We take care of all the prep, so you can enjoy a faff-free feast with the people who matter most. Slow food, made simple. More flavour, more memories, less hassle.”

Great food brings people together. Whether it’s a Sunday roast with a Mediterranean twist, a special celebration, or a midweek indulgence, Kleftiko-a-Go-Go makes it easy to enjoy rich, authentic flavours at home.

This traditional family recipe is a much loved celebrity supper – loved by Matt Tebbutt, Theo Randall, Peter Andre, Fay Ripley, Helen McGinn and is fast becoming the ‘go-to’ feast for many families up and down the UK, from Aberdeen to Devon, Wales to Norfolk!

Delivered nationwide Tuesdays-Fridays and prepared to order, it can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours making it the perfect weekend treat or weekday dinner winner. Simply snip the string and slide into the oven.

Join the Greek Feast Revolution. Hundreds of customers are already making Kleftiko-a-Go-Go part of their weekly dining ritual. With demand growing rapidly, the mission is on to introduce even more people to the joy of Greek feasting.

Kleftiko-a-Go-Go was started as a single WhatsApp message during lockdown, designed to help out families who were working and schooling from home in North West London. It soon took off and the word spread UK wide.

Using only whole foods and the finest ingredients, Kleftiko-a-Go-Go is good for you. It’s quality and quantity means that those in-the-know order over and over again.

It’s £85 including Next Day Parcelforce AM delivery and cold-store packaging, and generously serves 4 hungry adults. Or £65 for most North & North West London postcodes with free delivery.

Kleftiko-a-Go-Go is now taking orders for nationwide delivery.

Visit Instagram www.instagram.com/kleftikoagogo to bring the taste of Greece to your table