Islington’s local community heroes recognised with awards ceremony

A lifelong volunteer, a caretaker of more than 30 years, and a young fire cadet were among the local heroes recognised at a special awards ceremony

The Mayor of Islington, Cllr Anjna Khurana, last night (Tuesday 25 March) presented the Mayor’s Civic and Ben Kinsella Awards to residents whose contributions to the local community help to make Islington a more equal borough.

Also recognised in the ceremony was the winner of the new Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Service to Islington, whose wide-ranging contributions to life in the borough align with the Mayor’s priorities for their term in office.

The Mayor’s Civic Awards for 2025 were awarded to:

Michelle Akpata, for her dedication to volunteering since 2011, including renovating Robert Blair Primary School, supporting The Garden Classroom, and serving as a Library Reading Champion. She has also volunteered at Moorfields Eye Hospital and as a guide runner for blind and partially sighted athletes.

Seyda Ozcan, for her unwavering support for the Mildmay Community Partnership, leading the community co-op and food bank during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has helped make Mildmay Community Centre a welcoming space and played a key role in organising events.

George Brade (posthumously), for his lasting impact on Islington. A caretaker at Whittington Park Community Centre for over 30 years, he was also a passionate steel pan musician, teaching children and performing at local events.

Parent Empowerment Champions (PECs), for their support of families in Islington and Camden. This dedicated group of 14 helps keep young people safe online and tackles violence through workshops, events, panels, and the “United Against Violence” podcast, reaching over 2,000 parents.

The Ben Kinsella Award, named in memory of the late Ben Kinsella, specifically recognises remarkable young people aged 18 or under, which was awarded to:

Sidney Fossey, who has been awarded for his dedication as a Fire Cadet, leading Fire Safety Workshops for Year 7 pupils and supporting cadet recruitment exercises. Sidney’s work with the Tufnell Park Community Plant Nursery has contributed to improving the local community greenspace.

The first recipient of The Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Service to Islington is Sue Brownson. Sue has been recognised for her dedication to supporting Deaf and special needs children in Islington for over 40 years. Sue’s work at Laycock Primary School has created a nurturing environment where Deaf pupils can thrive.

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Anjna Khurana, said: “Islington is a borough built on unity, and I am proud to highlight the incredible work being done by our diverse communities.

“In times of adversity, it is our unsung heroes who truly embody the values of hope, solidarity, and resilience – inspiring us all.

“Congratulations to the award winners and nominees for their outstanding contributions to our amazing borough.”

The Mears Group were kindly the primary sponsor of the awards evening. Also, other sponsors of the event, included Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) part of social enterprise Better, the London Metropolitan University and AD Construction Group.