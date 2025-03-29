Islington Council to buy back 907 ex-Right to Buy homes

Islington Council is set to buy back another 193 former council homes, as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle the borough’s growing homelessness crisis. With this latest round of acquisitions, Islington Council remains on track to deliver 907 homes by March 2026 – one of the most in England.

The new homes will offer safe and secure accommodation for homeless households in Islington and those who have had to leave Afghanistan or Ukraine. They will include a mix of 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom properties for individuals and families.

All the properties will be ex-council owned homes in Islington, previously sold under the national Right to Buy scheme. They include:

150 homes purchased with Greater London Authority (GLA) funding.33 properties funded through a successful bid to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).An additional 10 properties that will be acquired using the council’s own Right-to-Buy receipts.

The council’s buy-back programme is one of the largest in the country. Over the past four years, 552 homes have already been purchased, with 307 bought in the last 12 months alone.

Cllr John Woolf, Executive Member for Homes and Neighbourhoods, said:

“There are currently 1,737 homeless households living in temporary accommodation in Islington – the highest figure since records began.

“These homes will provide security for people experiencing homelessness or those who have fled conflict, giving them the stability they need to start rebuilding their lives locally.

“More people will have access to good-quality temporary accommodation in Islington when they need it most. I’m proud that we are leading the way with our buy-back programme and doing everything we can to increase the number of council homes in the borough.”

Abdul Basit Bahrami, resident of an ex Right-to-buy property, said: “Moving into a council buy-back home changed my life.

“After fleeing Afghanistan, having a safe and secure place to live gave me the stability I needed to rebuild. I was able to continue studying for my PhD, something I once thought impossible.

“Being close to my two brothers has made a huge difference—it’s meant our family could stay connected and support each other. This home has also given me the chance to raise my own family in a safe and welcoming community.”