Haringey’s young musicians take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall

The event, a celebration of youth creativity and musical excellence, showcased performers from local primary, secondary and alternative provision schools, alongside the acclaimed Haringey Young Musicians ensembles.

The Symphony Orchestra, Big Band, Guitar Orchestra, Steel Band, and the vocal group Haringey Vox delivered inspiring performances that resonated through the historic venue.

A highlight of the evening was the premiere of several new works by living composers, demonstrating Haringey’s commitment to innovation and the arts. Among these was Rocks and Stars, a large-scale composition by Lucie Treacher.

The festival also featured a specially commissioned piece performed by young musicians from special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) settings, representing inclusivity and integration.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, said:

The Haringey Schools Music Festival showcases the remarkable talent and creativity of our young people here in the borough. Music, as a creative art form, empowers them to express their emotions, ideas, and stories, fostering imagination and collaboration. It allows artists to evolve as they explore new sounds. It’s inspiring to see students from all backgrounds come together to share their passion for music, and I’m immensely proud of the inclusivity and innovation this event represents.

Ann Graham, Director of Children’s Services at Haringey Council, said: