Haringey Council shortlisted for coveted national awards in four categories

Haringey is in the running for multiple prizes at the prestigious MJ Achievement Awards 2025 for its pioneering approach to delivering services.

It has been shortlisted for the national accolade in four categories – Innovation in Children’s and Adult’s Services, Innovation in Housing, Best Transport Decarbonisation Project and Innovation in Reducing Health Inequalities.

The coveted awards, organised annually by the Municipal Journal publication, celebrate best practice in local public services and acknowledge the dedication of those supporting their communities.

In the Innovation in Children’s and Adult’s Services category, the Children’s Service and MPS have been shortlisted as a finalist for a trailblazing project utilising incidences of Stop & Search as an intervention measure for safeguarding vulnerable children and young people.

The multi-award-winning Housing Delivery Team will contest the Innovation in Housing category for its Woodridings Court scheme which will transform a derelict underground car park and magnet for anti-social behaviour into 33 high quality, energy efficient council homes using best practice off-site building methods to reduce construction time.

In the Best Transport Decarbonisation category, the Highways and Transport teams have secured a nomination for the council’s three low traffic neighbourhoods which have resulted in major traffic reductions inside the schemes, making it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel, scoot and shop locally.

The Public Health Team complete the quartet of nominations in the Reducing Health Inequalities category for its groundbreaking work to tackle the harms caused by gambling, including being the first council in the country to join the Coalition to End Gambling Ads.

The winners of the MJ awards will be announced on 20 June 2025.