Haringey Community joins together to plant tiny forests

The community joined together to help plant Haringey’s fifth and sixth tiny forests as part of council efforts to tackle climate change.

Tiny forest 1 New Road Park

Cabinet Member Cllr Mike Hakata and partners Earthwatch Europe teamed up with local volunteers to transform plots the size of a tennis court in New Road Park, N22 and Paignton Park, N15 on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Around 600 native saplings from Hornbeam, English Oak and Silver Birch to Holly, Lime and Beech were planted in the fast growing and dense forests, co-designed with the Friends’ Group for each park.

Tiny forests store carbon in trees, mitigate flooding and heat stress, attract wildlife, improve air quality and provide an accessible green space and outdoor classroom for local communities to connect with nature.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said:

It’s been great to see the community come together to establish these amazing tiny forests and I’m excited to see them grow and flourish over the coming years.

These pockets of nature will bring huge benefits to each area – a fantastic place where people can relax, watch wildlife and learn more about nature and climate issues.

Tiny forests are important additions in our ambition to increase tree canopy cover to 30 per cent and will play a pivotal role in creating a greener and healthier future for generations to come.

Hannah Davidson, Senior Programme Manager for Earthwatch Europe’s Nature in Cities project, said:

Tiny Forests provides rich opportunities for connecting communities with the environment and sustainability.

It is vital that we support people in developing their knowledge and skills to help protect our natural world and inspire them to take positive action.

We are delighted to be working with Haringey Council again this year to bring these inspiring spaces to New Road Park and Paignton Park.

The council has set out targets to increase tree canopy cover to 30 per cent in all wards and plant at least 10,000 trees by 2030 to kick start this process.

It is well on track to plant about 2,000 new trees alone in 2024/25, including more than 800 in the borough’s streets, housing estates and parks.

The council planted its first tiny forest in White Hart Lane Recreation Ground in October 2022, followed by sites at Belmont Recreation Ground, New River Sports Ground and The Devonshire Hill Nursery and Primary School in 2024.