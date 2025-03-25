Haringey Borough Women reach Semi Final of Major Cup only to lose to Arsenal

The Gunners will face Dulwich Hamlet or Tottenham Hotspur U21s in the final

Arsenal Women Under-21s are through to the Capital Cup final after beating Haringey Borough 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in front of a massive crowd at White Hart Lane.

Its a great achievement for Haringey Borough Women to reach the semi Final of such a prestigious competition.

Abi Conway scored a brace for the Gunners, with Millie Boughton, Lauren Bowe and Anniyah Gordon all on target, after Haringey took an early lead.

Arsenal entered the competition in the second round, beating AFC Wimbledon 3-2 before winning 2-0 away to Fulham in the quarter-finals.

The Young Gunners will face either Dulwich Hamlet or Tottenham Hotspur U21s in the final later this season.

Arsenal won the competition for the first time in 2023, and are currently six points clear of Manchester United, who have a game in hand, at the top of their league.