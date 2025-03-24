Haringey Borough slowly pulling themselves out of the drop zone

Newmarket Town hosted Haringey Borough in a match which convention would describe as a six pointer! The Jockeys kicked off two points above the drop zone- and the club occupying that last relegation place were, of course, Borough, so the visitors very much need to win- and they had a perfect start, Derek Asamoah opening the scoring on ten minutes. Seven minutes later it was two-nil to the visitors, Jorge Djassi-Sambu doubling their advantage, but the Jockeys hit back to halve the arrears ten minutes before half time, Jacob Mingay the scorer. Nine minutes from time the hosts struck again, Stan Leech the scorer, and the visitors had to complete the match with ten men after Michael O’Donaghue was dismissed. Two-two was the final score, the Jockeys climbing a place as a consequence.