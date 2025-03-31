Greece Football

Olympiakos are now in a brilliant mood after beating Panathinaikos its a massive victory in front of their home crowd and a great boost towards winning the title.

Olympiakos won 4-2 at the Karaiskakis” Stadium on Sunday in the opening games of the play-offs and AEK’s loss to PAOK, has seen Olympiakos grow to ten points.

The game started with a error by goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, whose attempted kick hit the Olympiakos forward’s outstretched leg and went into the net to give Olympiakos the lead in the first minute

The Red’s increased their lead to 2-0 with a goal from midfielder Chiquinho, with Panathinaikos reducing the lead to 2-1 in the 25th minute through a powerful shot from left back Filip Mladenovic.Olympiakos through striker Yaremchuk made it 3-1.

Panathinaikos captain Fotis Ioannidis gave his side hope with a penalty goal in the 75th minute, not long after Charalampos Kostoulas headed in from a free kick delivery into the net.

PAOK beat AEK with an impressive comeback 2-3 away at “Agia Sophia” Stadium, AEK the hosts went in front in the 22nd minute after Petros Mantalos scored with his penalty attempt, and they doubled their lead quickly into the second half through forward Erik Lamela (49′) making it 2-0.

Youngster Giannis Konstantelias brought PAOK back into the game with a goal in the 58th minute before winger Andrija Zivkovic made it 2-2 in the 66th minute.

The Thessaloniki giants completed the remarkable turnaround in the 85th minute through Dimitris Pelkas, who scored just one minute after coming on as a substitute.

The result brings PAOK firmly in contention for second place,.

Aris opened the fifth-eighth play-offs with a 0-2 away win against Asteras Tripolis scorers centre half Jakub Brabes and winger Kike Saverio.

Atromitos strengthened their push for fifth with a major 1-2 away win over OFI.

Lamia secured a 1-1 away draw with Panserraikos in the first matchday of the relegation play-outs on Sunday , preserving the seven-point gap separating them from 12th.

Kallithea rescued a 1-1 home draw with Volos on Saturday to maintain the one-point difference between the two relegation-threatened clubs.

Levadiakos sealed an impressive 1-2 comeback win away against Panetolikos to narrow the gap between the two at the top.

Greek Super League Ladder

Championship Group

1-Olympiacos: 63

2-AEK: 53

3-Panathinaikos: 50

4-PAOK: 49

Fifth-Eighth

5-Aris: 24

6-Atromitos: 21

7-OFI: 18

8-Asteras Tripolis: 18

Relegation Group

9-Panetolikos: 33

10-Levadiakos: 31

11-Panserraikos: 29

12-Volos: 23

13-Kallithea: 22

14-Lamia: 16