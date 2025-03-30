Four draws on the trot for Haringey Borough

Fourth bottom Haringey Borough, one point from safety, were rather determined to pick up three points as Cambridge City headed to White Hart Lane. Borough had gone five matches without a win and, despite drawing their last three, very much needed to start picking up three points rather than one. They went ahead on fifteen minutes, Scott Mitchell the scorer, and looked as if they’d take three vital points- only for Alfie Mason to level in added time. Borough are now three points from safety.