Flying Squad officers uncover Post Office armed robbery plot

Met detectives used DNA and CCTV to identify a man who staged an armed robbery at a Post Office after he cut himself while making his escape from the scene.

Rajvinder Khalon was one of five members of the same family who were involved in the plot which resulted in around £136,000 being stolen from the branch in Hounslow.

As he fled the scene, he cut himself while climbing over a metal fence, and detectives used this evidence, as well as a huge amount of CCTV and phone data to identify those involved and take them to court.

At around 18:30hrs on 1 April 2024 the Met responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Post Office in Brabazon Road.

Two women working at the branch, who were later found to be part of the conspiracy, told officers they were threatened by a man with a gun who stole £50,000, as well as the branch’s CCTV system.

An audit by the Post Office found the actual amount of money missing from the store was around £136,000.

Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad took on the investigation and trawled through CCTV from the area around the shop to identify the suspect. They tracked him to a nearby car which was registered to Kahlon. His DNA was also found on the fence.

Analysis of his phone showed he was in regular contact with a man called Sukhvir Dhillon. Further checks revealed Dhillon was the owner of the branch and the store it was attached to. He is also Kahlon’s cousin.

Through diligently piecing together contact between the pair ahead of the incident, it became clear the robbery was staged to steal money from the store.

Three more family members, Ramandeep Dhillon and Sunaver Dhillon , who were the two people working in the shop at the time and provided the first account to police, and Mandeep Gill, were also found to have been aware of the plans.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said:

“This was a complex investigation which involved piecing together a large amount of CCTV, phone and financial data, and DNA evidence.

“The group had taken steps to cover their tracks but we were still able to identify those involved and I’m pleased our work resulted in them being brought to justice.”

Conviction details

Rajvinder Khalon, 41 (25.05.82) of Great West Road, Hounslow and Sukhvir Dhillon, 38 (09.07.86), Ramandeep Dhillon, 40 (03.01.85), Sunaver Dhillon, 67 (23.07.56), all of Lyne Road, Virginia Water, were found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 27 March of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to money launder, and conspiracy to steal from the Post Office.

Mandeep Gill, 45 (14.02.1980), also of Lyne Road, Virginia Water, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to money launder.

They will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 6 June.