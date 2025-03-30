Fire at restaurant – South Woodford

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a restaurant on High Road in South Woodford.

Part of the ground floor restaurant was damaged by fire. Around 21 people were evacuated from flats above the restaurant by firefighters as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0244 and Control Officers mobilised crews from Woodford, Walthamstow and Leytonstone fire stations to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 0354.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by combustible items coming into contact with a pizza oven.