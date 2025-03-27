Film Reviews

FILM OF THE WEEK

WHEN AUTUMN FALLS

Here is another little gem from the veteran French director Francois Ozon, who effortlessly switches genre with each film. His impressive list of credits includes SWIMMING POOL, 8 WOMEN, PETER VAN KANT and last year’s THE CRIME IS MINE.

Here he follows the story of Michelle (Helen Vincent), an effortlessly sympathetic grandmother enjoying her retirement in a quiet Burgundy village. She is delighted when her daughter Valerie (Ludivine Sagnier) arrives from the city with plans of leaving her son with her in the village for a week. But things begin to turn sour when Valerie insists that Michelle should leave her the inheritance and the family house now and before she dies, so that she can avoid paying taxes. Things also take another unexpected turn when her close friend Marie Claude’s son Vincent (Pierre Lottin) gets released from prison and comes into their lives…

It is a deceptively simple premise but there are so many unexpected delights and twists that will give immense pleasure even to the most demanding audiences. Ozon’s flawless screenplay has created fully fleshed characters while his immaculate direction benefits tremendously from wonderful performances.

Vincent is magnificent as Michelle and shares a tremendous chemistry with Balasko as her close friend and with Lottin as Marie Claude’s enigmatic son with a dark past.

Essential viewing!

FLOW

This wonderful film from Latvia’s Gints Zilbalodis is a worthy winner of several awards including the recent Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Zilbalodis first came to international prominence with his remarkable debut AWAY which is also back in cinemas just in time to coincide with the release of this little gem. The story follows a small, solitary cat in a forest by the shore. It is a playful cat but is avoided by the other animals especially the dogs which turn hostile towards it. But when the water from the shore begins to rise, the tsunami begins to flood the whole landscape which forces the animals to join forces in order to survive…

It is a brilliant, ground-breaking film with a strong ecological massage and without the need of any dialogue or voiceover. It is imaginative storytelling of the best kind and it will give a lot of pleasure to adults and children alike across the globe.

A highly original talent to be treasured!

BLACK BAG

This perfectly crafted spy drama is stylishly directed by Steven Soderbergh and sharply written by David Koepp. It is set in modern day London but its style could be easily mistaken for the sixties, especially the Harry Palmer franchise with Michael Caine.

George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and his wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett) are elite intelligence agents but it is soon revealed that there is a mole in the midst amongst them. And Kathryn is named as the prime suspect…

It is an intriguing, dark premise superbly performed by a strong ensemble of actors that also includes Marisa Abela (fresh from her Amy Winehouse success in BACK TO BLACK), Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan. It is a change of direction for Soderbergh and it may not be as compelling as his other modern classics like SEX, LIES AND VIDEOTAPE and TRAFFIC, but it is still worth seeing not just for the brilliantly edited polygraph sequence where all the characters are tested to find out who is lying or not.

A class act!

80 FOR BRADY

This charming sports comedy is inspired by true events and boasts the best female ensemble in years. The story takes place in 2017 and Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field play Lou, Trish, Maura and Betty, four lifelong friends, who are dying to watch their hero Tom Brady and his New England Patriots play in Super Bowl. It is difficult for them to raise the money for the long trip from Pittsburgh to Houston but to their delight, they win free tickets in a competition…

It may be predictable, a bit rough around the edges and occasionally sentimental but the ladies have so much fun together that their enthusiasm is utterly infectious. And their meeting with Brady is genuinely touching! (Netflix)

BLACK DOVES

This stylish television series is set in London during Christmas and follows the story of Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a loving wife and mother but also a professional spy. It is now 10 years since she first came in contact with her politician husband for an assignment for the Black Doves and still carries on dangerous activities for this organisation and without his knowledge. But when her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, she also finds herself in danger and it is only the Black Doves and fellow assassin Sam (Ben Whishaw) that can protect her…

It is intriguing, atmospheric and much more exciting than most current action thrillers. Knightley and Whishaw work brilliantly together and get solid support from Sarah Lancashire as the mysterious Reed. (Netflix)

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected]