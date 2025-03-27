Enjoy Mothering Sunday at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate

Enjoy your Mother’s Day meal at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate in luxurious quaint surroundings. You can select from the set menu or their daily menu.

The Highland is proud to serve the best quality Scotch steaks, fish, veal and chicken dishes.

Since first opening its doors in 1971, The Highland has been serving favourites such as their 18oz Scotch T-Bone Steak and fresh Dover Sole accompanied with their renowned house wine.

Enjoy a traditional dining experience in their relaxed and elegant newly renovated restaurant, where their food has a Mediterranean influence and stays true to their principles of good quality Scottish Steak, imported from Aberdeen weekly.

Customers can choose to dine at a table or private seating booths. So whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a birthday celebration or a night out with friends, they have the setting to suit.

The Highland is available for party bookings, catering for 40 guests and more.

MOTHERING SUNDAY MENU

3 Course Meal £34.95 / Children under twelve £18.95

STARTERS

Minestrone Soup

Soup Of The Day Or Scotch Broth

Grapefruit Cocktail

Egg Mayonnaise

Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms

Prawn Cocktail

MAIN COURSE

Grilled Sirloin Or Rump Steak

Roast Chicken

Rib-Eye Roast Beef And Yorkshire Pudding

Veal Highland

Chicken Chasseur

Roast Leg Of Lamb

Fried Fillet Of Plaice

DESSERTS

Ice Cream

Black Forest Gateaux

Cheese Cake

Home Made Apple Pie

Cream Caramel

COFFEE OR TEA

Served With After Eight Mint Chocolates And Turkish Delights

Á La Carte menu also available on Mother’s Day.

The Highland Angus Steak House is located on Cannon Hill parade, Southgate, N14 6LH. To make a reservation, call 020 8882 4897.

Opening Hours: Monday 4.30pm – 12am, Last orders 10pm

Tuesday – Thursday 12pm – 12am, Last orders 10pm

Friday – Saturday 12pm – 12am, Last orders 10.30pm

Sunday 12pm – 10pm, Last orders 9pm

www.thehighland.co.uk