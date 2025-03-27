Enjoy Mothering Sunday at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate
Enjoy your Mother’s Day meal at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate in luxurious quaint surroundings. You can select from the set menu or their daily menu.
The Highland is proud to serve the best quality Scotch steaks, fish, veal and chicken dishes.
Since first opening its doors in 1971, The Highland has been serving favourites such as their 18oz Scotch T-Bone Steak and fresh Dover Sole accompanied with their renowned house wine.
Enjoy a traditional dining experience in their relaxed and elegant newly renovated restaurant, where their food has a Mediterranean influence and stays true to their principles of good quality Scottish Steak, imported from Aberdeen weekly.
Customers can choose to dine at a table or private seating booths. So whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a birthday celebration or a night out with friends, they have the setting to suit.
The Highland is available for party bookings, catering for 40 guests and more.
MOTHERING SUNDAY MENU
3 Course Meal £34.95 / Children under twelve £18.95
STARTERS
Minestrone Soup
Soup Of The Day Or Scotch Broth
Grapefruit Cocktail
Egg Mayonnaise
Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms
Prawn Cocktail
MAIN COURSE
Grilled Sirloin Or Rump Steak
Roast Chicken
Rib-Eye Roast Beef And Yorkshire Pudding
Veal Highland
Chicken Chasseur
Roast Leg Of Lamb
Fried Fillet Of Plaice
DESSERTS
Ice Cream
Black Forest Gateaux
Cheese Cake
Home Made Apple Pie
Cream Caramel
COFFEE OR TEA
Served With After Eight Mint Chocolates And Turkish Delights
Á La Carte menu also available on Mother’s Day.
The Highland Angus Steak House is located on Cannon Hill parade, Southgate, N14 6LH. To make a reservation, call 020 8882 4897.
Opening Hours: Monday 4.30pm – 12am, Last orders 10pm
Tuesday – Thursday 12pm – 12am, Last orders 10pm
Friday – Saturday 12pm – 12am, Last orders 10.30pm
Sunday 12pm – 10pm, Last orders 9pm
www.thehighland.co.uk
Leave a Reply