Enfield Council greenlights next phase of Alma Estate regeneration

The latest phase, approved by Enfield’s Planning Committee on 18 March 2025, will see the final demolition of an outdated residential block to make way for more than 700 new homes, including 187 affordable units; 80 for social rent and 107 for shared ownership.

The total number of homes built across the Alma Estate will now be 1,402, with 444 allocated as affordable housing.

This is one part of our ambitious goal to build 3,500 new homes across the borough over the next decade, supporting growth and strengthening local communities. The redevelopment will also introduce high-quality green spaces, improved active travel infrastructure, and essential commercial spaces to support local businesses.

Cllr Ayten Guzel, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Through the Alma Estate project, we’re providing high-quality, affordable homes for Enfield residents. By delivering more social homes and opportunities for first-time buyers, we are helping families find secure, long-term housing, creating a resilient neighbourhood for generations to come.”

Cllr Susan Erbil, Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning and Regulatory Services, added: “This approval represents a key milestone in Enfield Council’s vision for a stronger borough. The new homes and public space improvements will create a great neighbourhood while ensuring the development aligns with our wider goal of building more and better homes. The Alma Estate renewal project will create long-term benefits to the Ponders End community.”

In addition to new homes, the project will introduce landscaping, more street trees, play areas, and improved public spaces. A key feature will be a newly accessible green along Napier Road, and improved walking and cycling areas, creating a safer and greener environment for residents. The regeneration aligns with the Council’s sustainability commitments, creating carbon reduction measures, improving biodiversity, and making our buildings more energy-efficient.