EASTER HOLIDAYS!!!! 🌺 🐣 🐇 🌷

HAF – FANTASTIC – FUN – FOOD

Don’t forget to redeem your vouchers if you’re in receipt of benefits related Free School Meals (FSMs)

visit https://orlo.uk/kY71h

https://orlo.uk/thIDu

Enfield HAF Programme

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://orlo.uk/eWv31