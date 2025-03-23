Do you know someone or an organisation making a positive impact in Haringey community?
Do you know someone or an organisation making a positive impact in our community?
As we mark the 60th anniversary of Haringey as a London Borough, we’re excited to celebrate our incredible communities with the Haringey at 60 Heroes Awards!
Whether it’s a dedicated volunteer, a local business, a community organisation, a residents’ group, or an individual who truly makes a difference, we want to hear about them.
Nominate your hero by Sunday 6 April.
👉 https://haringey.gov.uk/heroes
Leave a Reply