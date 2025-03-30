Cyprus President hopes for results from his meeting with Tatar, says UN will announce special envoy soon

President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides expressed hope that his upcoming meeting with the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, will yield results, while also noting that, at the latest, within a week, there will be announcements from the United Nations regarding the appointment of a Cyprus envoy.

The President was responding to journalists’ questions before his a meeting with officials from Larnaca district, in Oroklini.

When asked about his participation in the Ukraine Summit held in Paris, the President commented on the remarks by “certain individuals who criticize the government”, as he said.

“The Republic of Cyprus, along with Ireland, was one of the only non-NATO states that participated at the level of head of government, which underscores the significance of our presence. I heard criticism from some who also criticized when Cyprus was not present. Let them continue in the same manner; it does not concern us,” he said.

Regarding Thursday’s five-party meeting with France, Greece, Syria, and Lebanon, the President of the Republic described it as “particularly important because what dominated the discussions were developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, primarily in Syria”.

He said “some important messages were sent to the country’s interim president regarding necessary actions to bring Syria back onto the international stage, allowing for the possibility of a full lifting of sanctions, which was something he requested yesterday. Developments in Lebanon were also discussed”, he added.

He reminded that the Republic of Cyprus was among the first countries to support Lebanon’s efforts, particularly in forming a government after so many years.

“I was in Lebanon within 24 hours of the new President taking office, and I believe that our invitation by the French President—an initiative of the French President—practically demonstrates the significance of our country,” he emphasised.

Regarding his upcoming meeting on 2nd of April with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, President Christodoulides said “we are holding this meeting as a continuation of what was agreed upon in Geneva. I hope there will be a positive outcome. We are going into this meeting with the intention of achieving a concrete result which we can announce.”

He noted that “both sides, as well as all participants in the Geneva conference, have undertaken commitments to the UN Secretary-General, and we are ready to begin implementing these commitments”.

When asked whether there was any specific reason for the delay in the appointment of the UN envoy and whether there had been communication with the UN on this matter, President Christodoulides said he has been indeed in contact with the UN.

“The relevant bureaucratic procedures are being carried out within the UN to proceed with the appointment. I believe that within a week from now, at the latest, we will have the announcements from the UN”, he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.