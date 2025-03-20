Cyprus patrols its waters and land within its legitimate rights, Minister says

All patrols and surveillance on land and at sea are carried out within the framework of Cyprus’ legitimate rights and do not, in any way, deviate from international rules, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Thursday, responding to criticism on pushbacks, following a shipwreck off the coast of the island last Monday, claiming the lives of seven persons.

Speaking to the press following a meeting of the defence parliamentary committee, the Minister replied to statements made by the UN High Commission for Refugees in Cyprus and the handling of the incident by the authorities.

Palmas said that in the last 24 hours several statements were made and his Ministry, along with the Ministry of Justice and Public Order and the Deputy Ministry of Immigration issued a press release on Wednesday to clarify the events. He said once again that Cyprus is a democratic country and fully respects the law of the sea and international law.

He noted that Cyprus is a small country and always puts forward issues of principle concerning international organizations and its approach to other member states of the international community, adding that “our policy is within this framework.”

He went on to say that we have statutory institutions and bodies and the government and all competent Ministers have an obligation to do their job properly.

Palmas said that the surveillance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, from land or sea is required “in order to have at least the self-respect that is needed as a member state of the international community”.

He also called on the “permanent critics on migration” to finally state clearly “what their views and positions are and to also tell us clearly whether they want the Republic of Cyprus to have statutory bodies and to protect and safeguard the interests of the Cypriot people or not.”

He refuted all allegations made against the authorities, noting that therefore no investigation on events will be carried out.