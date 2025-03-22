Cyprus National Football Team defeat San Marino 2-0 for the World Cup qualifiers

Cyprus National Football Team achieved on Friday a victorious start for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to the Cyprus Football Association, they defeated San Marino 2-0 at the AEK Arena, in Larnaka, while missing several clear opportunities for a bigger scoreline in a game where the Cypriot internationals were dominant from the start until the final whistle.

The match was part of Group 8 in the European Zone and marked the first game for the Cyprus National Team under coach Apostolos Mantzios.

In the first half, the Cyprus National Team maintained full control, pressured the opponent, and created chances to score, with the highlight being a hit on the crossbar by Tzionis in the 3rd minute, though they failed to take the lead.

The Cypriot internationals started the second half with the same determination and Pittas opened the score in the 54th minute.

The Cyprus National Team continued their offensive efforts, and scored again in the 86th minute with Kakkoulis.

The 2-0 scoreline was the final result, with the Cyprus National Team securing the desired victory, which creates favorable conditions for the continuation of the tournament.

Coach Apostolos Mantzios expressed his satisfaction over both the effort and the result of the match against San Marino. Following the match, Mantzios stated that “we played a serious game without underestimating our opponent. If we had scored an early goal, things might have been easier for us. We showed determination and passion, and that was the most important thing”.

He added that “we wanted to win and put in a good performance, and I believe we achieved our goals with a well-deserved victory. There is always room for improvement, but more time is needed. We are taking things step by step. We express out thanks to the fans who came to support us, and I hope that they left satisfied with the team’s performance”.

Looking ahead to the upcoming match against Bosnia and Herzegovina next Monday, Mantzios commented that “I am always optimistic, while acknowledging the challenges we will face”.