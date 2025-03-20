Cyprus Minister announces subsidies and 26 new state plots to sheep and goat farmers

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Maria Panayiotou, announced on Thursday support measures for sheep and goat farmers to enhance the PDO Halloumi.

The Minister said that 26 state owned plots and livestock plots will be available from Thursday for the construction of a new licensed livestock unit, with a capacity of over 800 productive sheep and goats each. She also referred to subsidies of 600 thousand euros to new farmers and 400 thousand euros to existing farmers.

The strategic goal, the Minister explained, is the creation of professional sheep and goat farming units, which will contribute to the increase in sheep and goat milk and the reduction of seasonality. She said that the utilization of the 26 plots is estimated to lead to an increase of almost 21 thousand sheep and goats, accelerating the increase in the production of sheep and goat milk.

She recalled that following a long meeting with representatives of sheep and goat farmers, it was decided yesterday that head subsidies will not be given based on the number of animals, as has been the case until now, but on the basis of the productivity of the animals, which by 2025 exceed 200 liters and deliver their milk for the purposes of making PDO halloumi cheese.

Panayiotou noted that in the coming years the minimum liters of productive animals will increase, so that there is further incentive.

She described today’s announcement as a “very important tool” for sheep and goat farmers, adding that “it is perhaps the most important of a series of actions that we have taken, since it opens up prospects for further strengthening the sector, while also showing the clear and practical support of the state towards investments in the sector”.

The Minister called on all involved to embrace this opportunity to strengthen sheep and goat farming in Cyprus and by extension “to strengthen PDO halloumi”.

Referring to the reason, behind the aim to maintain halloumi as the main export food product, she said that this is because 91% of all halloumi production is available for exports.

Therefore, she added, “maintaining the product as the main export product ensures the viability of all involved sheep and goat farmers, cattle farmers and cheese makers.”

Panayiotou also said that out of the total production of 45,000 tons, 41,000 tons are available for exports.