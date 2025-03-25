Cyprus lost 2-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Cyprus national team suffered a 2-1 defeat yesterday, in the away match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, at the Bilino Polje stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to a press release from the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), “the great effort and excellent performance of the Cyprus national team, especially in the first half, was not translated into gains in the score.”

Ioannis Pittas scored for Cyprus in 45′, the equalizing goal after Demirović scored in 22′. Hajradinović in 56′ shaped the final score 2-1.

In stoppage time Ioannis Pittas was sent off with a second yellow card.