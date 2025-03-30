Cyprus issues 5,600 digital IDs, high demand in ages 35 – 44

Almost 10,000 applications have been submitted to date for an electronic identity card (eID) and so far 5,600 eIDs have already been issued, Cyprus News Agency has learnt.

CNA has learnt that appointments at Citizen Service Centers are arranged on the spot, without delays. Nicosia Service Center has the highest demand for appointments.

The procedure requires that each interested citizen submit an application electronically through the portal of the provider and then arrange an appointment for identification at the Service Centers.

According to the information obtained by CNA the greatest interest in issuing an electronic identity card is from citizens aged 25-55, with the largest percentage recorded in the age group of 35 – 44.

Application procedure began on January 27.

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy announced that the digital identity card has a duration of 3 years with the right for renewal.

Cyprus citizens over 18 years of age who are in possession of a valid biometric identity card and a smartphone that supports biometric authentication, are eligible to apply.

The first 100,000 electronic identities are subsidised by the state, of which 30,000 eIDs are free of charge and the remaining 70,000 at a cost of €15.

Deputy Minister Nikodemos Damianou has described eIDs as a unique, secure identity of every citizen in a digital world that allows identification in public and private online services. He also said that the eIDs provide the opportunity for their holders to sign electronic documents with absolute security, and with the same legal force as a handwritten signature.