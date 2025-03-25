Cyprus issue on positive course first time since Crans Montana, Deputy Minister says

The Cyprus issue is on a positive trail for the first time since the meeting in Crans Montana in 2017, said Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Nicodemos Damianou in an address in Paralimni, where he represented the Government at the Greek Independence Day celebrations.

He said that President Nikos Christodoulides continues his efforts for the resumption of the Cyprus talks for a solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, as indicated in the UN Security Council resolutions and with full respect of the principles, values and the European acquis.

He also added that the UNSG himself recognized that this is the first time since Crans Montana that we are on a positive track, something that our EU partners believe as well.

Damianou also made special reference to the meaning of the Greek Revolution of 1821 against the Ottomans.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18.

Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.