Cyprus concerns on agriculture incorporated in Commission’s plans, Panayiotou says

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Maria Panayiotou expressed satisfaction for the fact that Cyprus’ requests have been incorporated into the European Commission’s vision for agriculture and food policy, while also underlining the need for increased funding. Panayiotou was speaking upon her arrival to the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, which took place in Brussels on Monday.

“We see a demand for a primary sector that is strengthened, competitive, a primary sector attractive for young people and young people, a clear reference to a fair and stable income for farmers, the decoupling of agriculture from weather conditions, to the access for farmers of all ages to technologies through the necessary training, the transformation of agriculture into a greener and more digital agriculture” Panayiotou said, outlining some important elements, according to a Ministry press release.

The Minister added that “but for all this to become a reality, for the vision to take shape, enhanced funding is needed.”

For this reason, she continued, “the request we have submitted is that the Common Agricultural Policy remains financially independent and strengthened” and that the fund proposed must be also strong in order to repond “to the needs of farmers arising from climate change and from the crises we are constantly facing”.

During the debate Panayiotou pointed out that Europe is called upon to take strategic responsibility for ensuring its security, with agriculture, rural areas and food production being critical pillars of this effort. Reiterating the importance of adequate financial support, Panayiotou said that any attempt to limit the independence of the CAP poses serious risks to the sustainability of agriculture.

She also stressed the need to address both environmental and market crises and the need to invest in measures concerning water “especially when it comes to countries like Cyprus with severe climate pressures, prolonged drought and increased production costs due to geographical isolation, supporting farmers is vital”.

During a working lunch, the Cypriot Minister spoke of “the problems small states are faced with and asked that greater flexibility and more funding is made available so that they can meet their obligations and effectively support fishing, aquaculture and coastal communities.”