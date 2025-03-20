Cyprus at the Commonwealth Day 2025 Celebrations

The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr Kyriacos Kouros, attended Monday’s annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, honouring the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family.

Political Counsellor, Ms Melivia Demetriou, proudly represented Cyprus at the ceremonial raising of the Commonwealth flag, hosted by UK House of Commons Speaker Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Gates, paying tribute to Commonwealth servicemen and women who fought in both World Wars.

Congratulations to our 2025 flag bearers, UK Cypriots Alex Tofalides, Olympic fencer, at the Westminster Abbey service, and Mary Joannou, UK Parliament staff member, at the House of Commons ceremony.

This year’s theme, Together We Thrive, highlighted the strength of the Commonwealth – a global network of 56 countries and 2.7 billion people – and the importance of fostering strong, connected communities.

