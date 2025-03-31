Cyprus a lighthouse of EU in a volatile region, President says

Through concrete and tangible actions, Cyprus substantiated itself as the lighthouse of the European Union in this volatile region, President Nikos Christodoulides said in an address Monday receiving the credentials of the new Ambassadors of Côte d’Ivoire, Turkmenistan and Tunisia.

He assured the Ambassadors that himself and his Government will provide them with all the necessary support in the fulfilment of their mission, in quest of serving a shared goal, to enhance the cooperation both at the bilateral and multilateral level.

The President said that Cyprus holds a remarkable geopolitical footprint compared to its size and has prioritised to capitalise on its strategic position,rendering itself a reliable actor for all our partners not only in the Middle East and Europe, but also internationally.

“The implementation of the Amalthea maritime corridor, the well-established diplomatic bridges between Cyprus and several regional partners, as well as the high prioritisation of the Southern Neighbourhood in Cyprus’ agenda for the upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU, echo the unique perspective that Cyprus offers as both an integral part of the region and as an EU member state”, he said.

In his address the President referred to the recent Geneva informal meeting, pointing out once again that the government’s absolute goal is no other than ending the half-a-century-long Turkish military occupation and reunifying my country and its people, making Cyprus a place that offers equal prospects of prosperity to all its legal inhabitants and delivering to the future generations a functional, normal state, without occupying troops and external dependencies.

Referring to Cyprus-Côte d’Ivoire relation the President said that Cyprus stands ready to advance our relations both bilaterally and multilaterally, through our common membership at the United Nations and the International Organisation of the Francophonie, unlocking the full potential for a more active engagement.

Referring to Turkmenistan he said that Cyprus attaches great importance on enhancing the bilateral institutional framework and it will persist in increasing the institutional dialogue and cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan.

As regards Cyprus and Tunisia, President Christodoulides said that Nicosia is keen to deepen its bilateral cooperation in specific fields of mutual interest and added that EU-Tunisia relations and their common membership in the Union for the Mediterranean allow further avenues of cooperation, for the sake of strengthened regional cooperation.

He also said that reinforcing multilateralism and investing on strong regional and international partnerships is the path forward in order to secure that our shared values of peace, democracy, and the rule of law are upheld.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.