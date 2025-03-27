Cypriot milk and dairy companies exhibit at International Food & Drink Event (IFE)

The International Food & Drink Event (IFE) took place at ExCel in London, from 17-19 March 2025, welcoming 1,500 global food and drink suppliers all under one roof, making it easier to meet a plethora of new business.

Six Cypriot milk and dairy companies exhibited their new product lines in Halloumi (PDO) and other dairy. The included Eleftherios G. Eleftheriou “Achnagal” Ltd , Olympus Foods Cyprus Ltd, Pantziarou Bros Dairy Products Ltd, Papouis Dairies Ltd, Petrou Bros Dairy Products Ltd (Alambra), and Tyras Dairies Cyprus Ltd.

Exhibiting from Greece was Stohos, FETA PDO (Kalavryta Coop) and Ioniki.