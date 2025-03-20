CGS AGM Hadley Wood Golf Club

The 34th Cypriot Golf Society AGM was held at Hadley Wood Golf Club on 6thFebruary 2025.

Due to the severe winter rain and cold weather, the golf course was closed so no friendly golf was played during the day. However, an excellent turnout of over 60 members attended the AGM dinner, which comprised of a fantastic carvery, drinks and dessert, all paid for by the society.

The meeting was opened by the President of the society, Panayiotis Poyiadzis, who welcomed the members and congratulated Captain Steve Chrysostomou and the members was for raising and donating an impressive amount of £7065 for Steve’s chosen charity, Christoforos Charity Foundation (CCF).

Steve presented the cheque to representatives of the charity, Mr and Mrs Christoforos, who said a few heartfelt and touching words about what the charity does to help change and save lives of children affected by negative social media. CCF is all about promoting, inspiring and encouraging children and young adults to engage in activities outside of social media and the internet, encouraging them to step away from the sometimes-harmful hook that social media and unsafe internet sites can have on our children today.

After the presentation of the cheque, the AGM continued with the relevant committee members provided reports as outlined in the agenda, and the general members contributed and debated various points.

Election of officers and committee members was as follows:

President: Evangelos Evangelou

Captain: Andy Michanicou

Vice-Captain: Dino Capsalis

Secretary: Louis Leonida

Treasurer: Gilly Takkas

Public Realtions Officer: Michael Falekkos

Competion Secretary: Stavros Stavrou

Handicap Secretary: Costa Sophocleos

Minutes Secretary: Steve Chrysostomou



Newly elected 2025 Captain Andy Michanicou thanked the members for his appointment, and detailed his nominated charity AGE UK, for the year,

Captain Andy outlined the golf calender for the year:

20/03/25 Foundation Trophy – Dunstable Downs GC

10/04/25 Spring Classic – Denham GC

22/05/24 Challenge Shield – The Shire GC

12/06/25 Captains Cup – Dyrham Park CC

03/07/25 CGS Open – Tandridge GC

10/09/25 The Masters Cup – John O Gaunt GC

02/10/25 Autumn Classic – Brickenden Grange GC

The evening ended with the members having a drink and chat at the open bar provided by the committee.