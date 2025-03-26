Costas Adamou runs his sixth Marathon in the last 8 years in Rome

Costas Adamou (aged 59) took part in the 30th Rome Marathon last Sunday 16th March in what was his sixth Marathon in the last 8 years. Following an injury-aborted London Marathon in May 2000 to raise funds for his then terminally ill mother Elli (from Ayia Varvara, Nicosia), he has since dedicated his running feats to his beloved mother (pictured below).

Costas has previously run Marathons in Edinburgh and Athens (both in 2017), in Limassol and New York (both in 2019), and in Palermo (Sicily) in 2022.

Coincidentally, two fellow Cypriots also ran the Rome Marathon, a father-son combination!

Archbishop Dr Costakis Evangelou MBE and Costakis’ son Andreas Evangelou, an undefeated ex-International Professional Boxing Light-Heavyweight Champion who is Founder and Youth Sports Development Director at The Fit Factory in Cockfosters.