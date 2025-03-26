Community invited to celebrate Meridian Water’s first skate park & children’s playground

Meridian Water is set to welcome its very first skate park and children’s playground, bringing a brand-new space for families and children to enjoy.

To mark this exciting milestone, the community is invited to a special launch event on Thursday, 17 April.

The highlight of the day will be the unveiling of the park’s official name, chosen from suggestions made by local residents. Attendees can look forward to a fun-filled event with free activities for all ages, including a professional skate workshop, plant potting, and live DJ music.

The park is in Meridian Water, where Enfield Council and partners have delivered hundreds of homes for local people.

Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “Meridian Water is about benefiting Edmonton, and the new play and skate park is a great addition to the area. The Council is committed to delivering new community spaces and it has been a privilege to see Meridian Water move from twenty new homes in 2023 to a neighbourhood of hundreds of homes. It is great to see residents now have a space for everyone in the community to get to know each other.”

At the event, families can explore the new inclusive playground and skate park, which offers a variety of equipment designed to get everyone playing, such as the wheeled sports area, swings, slides and a suspension bridge. It has also been specially designed for wheelchair access throughout. Seating has been carefully placed in the middle of the park which has good vantage points of all the equipment and is perfect for parents and carers to relax while children play. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own skateboards, scooters, or roller skates to try out the brand-new skate facilities.

In addition to the activities at the launch event, a local food vendor will have hot meals for sale, and an ice cream truck will be on-site offering sweet treats. This free event is open to everyone – no tickets are required.

The park was made possible with designs from HTA Design and delivered by Meridian One and Two partners Vistry.

For more details, visit the Meridian Water website. ( https://www.meridianwater.co.uk/come-and-celebrate-your-new-park-at-meridian-water/)