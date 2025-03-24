Christodoulides – Tatar to meet on April 2, sources tell CNA

Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, will meet on April 2, CNA has learned.

This will be their first meeting after the Geneva informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format that took place on March 17 and 18.

President Christodoulides said on Saturday that the Greek Cypriot side had proposed to the Turkish Cypriot side, via the UN, several dates for arranging this meeting

Sources told CNA that the meeting has been scheduled for April 2, at 9 in the morning local time. It is expected to take place at the residence of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, in the UN-controlled area of Nicosia Airport.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.